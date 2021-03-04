Cooler weather moves in to end the week

Listen to the content of this post:

Thursday was a beautiful day across Middle Georgia, but the warm weather will be making an exit as we head into the weekend.

A dry cold front will push into the area from the north, bringing cooler weather, but (thankfully) we won’t be seeing any rainfall from the passage of this front.

We will need to watch carefully as the low pressure that is currently to our west pushes to the south, into the Gulf of Mexico.

Depending on the final path of this low, we could see a few isolated showers, with the best chance of rain in our southern counties.



Over the weekend our high temps will be limited to the low 60’s as cool air behind the cold front gets settled into the area.



Next week, our dry streak continues across the southeast as high temps warm back into the 60’s and 70’s.



As the warming trend continues through the week we will see the potential that some places get back to the 80’s by Thursday afternoon.