Atrium Health Navicent updates COVID visitation policy as cases decrease

Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Atrium Health Navicent is updating its COVID Safe Visitor Restrictions as the number of coronavirus cases decrease in Georgia. The hospital says its visitation policy is used to protect patients, visitors and caregivers from the threat of COVID19.
The following changes to the visitation policy take effect, Thursday, March 4th:
- Visitors include those who are visiting/accompanying the following patients:
- All patients in systemwide inpatient, outpatient and ambulatory settings may have one (1) visitor excluding COVID19 units.
- Visitors under the age of 12 are not permitted, including for the birth of a sibling.
- Special considerations are made for the following and detailed below:
- Minor patients under the age of 18
- Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers
- Patients in intensive care (non COVID19 units)
- Patients at end of life and/or in hospice/palliative care
- Patients who need a healthcare decision maker or visitor to help with communication and/or mobility
Visitors must continue to adhere to the following guidelines:
- Visitation is limited to one (1) person per day.
- Each one (1) visitor allowed according to this policy, must remain consistent for that day.
- Visitation hours will be held 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.
- Special Considerations:
- Minor patients under the age of 18 may have two (2) visitors/guardians at any time.
- Patients in labor and delivery and/or family birth centers may have two (2) visitors including the birth coach and one visitor overnight.
- Patients in hospice or palliative care may have two (2) visitors daily, one at a time at the bedside.
- Patients in ICU (non COVID19) may have one (1) visitor daily.
- Patients at Atrium Health Navicent Rehabilitation Hospital (AHNRH) may designate one visitor for the duration of their stay. Visiting hours at AHNRH are 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. daily.
The enhanced visitation policy applies to all Atrium Health Navicent locations, including:
- AHN Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital
- AHN The Medical Center
- AHN Peach
- AHN Baldwin
- AHN Rehabilitation Hospital
- Monroe County Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Partner
- Putnam General Hospital, Atrium Health Navicent Partner
- AHN Emergency Rooms, Urgent Care Centers, and Diagnostics Centers
Visitors must enter all facilities through their main lobbies and/or emergency centers. Anyone with cough, fever, shortness of breath or other flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit. Greeters at public entrances will continue to ask basic screening questions and check temperatures.
For the latest information on Atrium Health Navicent’s visitation policy, visit www.navicenthealth.org.