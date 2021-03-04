Bibb deputies arrest suspect connected to armed robbery incident

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb Sheriff’s patrol deputies arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Robins Financial Credit Union on Riverside Drive.

Authorities identified the man as 55-year-old Marcello Simmons Sr.

The incident happened Thursday at around 12:26 p.m.

Deputies say a woman customer reportedly parked her vehicle in the rear parking lot of the bank. She later exited her vehicle and Simmons approached her. He grabbed her wallet and then ran to a wooded area behind the bank.

Patrol deputies walked the wooded area behind the bank. Patrol deputies spotted Simmons walking on Victoria Circle. After a foot chase, deputies caught Simmons behind a house on Edward Place.

Deputies also found the victim’s wallet inside of a trash can on King Alfred Drive.

Authorities returned the wallet to the victim. The woman victim was not injured during this incident.

Marcello Simmons Sr. charges

Deputies took Simmons to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center and charged him with robbery by snatching. Authorities have set no bond for Simmons.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.