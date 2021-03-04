Burglary suspects target Quality Computers, CPR Cell Phone Repair in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding two burglary suspects, accused of breaking into two Macon stores the night of February 28th.
Deputies say the burglars were captured on surveillance cameras in a Silver Mazda. Deputies say they broke into the Quality Computers on Riverside Drive in Macon around 10:30 Sunday night and took multiple laptops.
Then deputies say the suspects broke into the CPR Cell Phone Repair on Bass Road around 11:00pm. They were seen leaving the area and heading north on Interstate 75.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were both wearing all dark clothing with hoods. One of the suspects was wearing neon green work type gloves.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Investigator Dennis Terry at (478) 951-4011 or dterry@maconbibb.us.
