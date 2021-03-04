Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 4. 2021

Disney closes 20%, or 60, of its brick-and-mortar Disney stores before the end of the year.

Another streaming service launches in the US.

Tech stocks stumbled Wednesday.

Walmart says it will support U.S. manufacturers with $350 billion of added business.

Disney is closing 20%, or 60, of its brick-and-mortar Disney stores before the end of the year.

The company will focus on eCommerce instead.

Disney plans to improve its current shop Disney website and increase its product assortment to include more adult apparel collections, streetwear, premium home products, and collectibles.

*****

Yet another streaming service launches in the US today.

Paramount+ costs $6 a month for the limited commercials plan or $10 a month for no commercials.

Available TV channels include MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and movies like mission impossible.

*****

Tech stocks stumbled Wednesday.

Many of the top performers last year are losing investors as they move into “reopening” stocks as the crisis looks like it could be close to an end.

*****

Dollar Tree will open 600 new stores this year, continuing Dollar Store chains’ torrid growth across the United States.

Dollar Stores have surged as economically-strapped customers seek out bargains on food, household essentials, and other items

The company, which also owns the Family Dollar chain, will open 400 Dollar Tree stores and 200 Family Dollar stores this year.

*****

Walmart says it will support U.S. manufacturers with $350 billion of added business.

The retailer is launching a program to bring together stakeholders, such as suppliers and government officials, to discuss how to eliminate barriers and increase U.S. manufacturing.

It also says the decision will benefit the environment and the U.S. economy by sourcing goods closer to customers and creating demand for jobs.