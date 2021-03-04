Dry, warmer weather is back for the day

|
MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Dry weather will hang around for the extended forecast with just an isolated rain chance this weekend.
TODAY.
Sunshine is back in full force today as high pressure works in from the west. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70’s under a sunny sky. Tonight we will watch as overnight low temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s once again.
TOMORROW.
A dry cold front will move through tomorrow reinforcing drier and cooler air across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 60’s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will stream in overhead late tomorrow evening. A partly cloudy sky is in store for Friday night into Saturday morning.
WEEKEND & BEYOND.
A passing shower or two is possible Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures this weekend will top out in the low to middle 60’s. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30’s. We will stay dry through at least the middle of next week.
