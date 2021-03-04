UPDATE (Thursday, March 4 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/4/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 824,804 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1840 9913.26 60 164
Atkinson 763 9159.66 18 115
Bacon 1017 8917.92 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3723 8379.85 106 302
Banks 1559 7802.02 33 178
Barrow 8091 9366.43 118 561
Bartow 10290 9289.43 184 733
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1015 5265.62 29 68
Bibb 12879 8464.67 361 1661
Bleckley 783 6099.08 33 45
Brantley 875 4556.82 27 67
Brooks 907 5767.15 37 85
Bryan 2517 6431.25 30 170
Bulloch 5079 6391.33 50 205
Burke 1676 7501.57 31 143
Butts 2010 7984.43 69 110
Calhoun 447 7076.14 15 73
Camden 3082 5715.45 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 33 60
Carroll 7019 5843.37 124 292
Catoosa 5167 7513.34 59 233
Charlton 1018 7682.44 19 56
Chatham 18751 6417.71 353 1503
Chattahoochee 2699 25109.31 10 23
Chattooga 2105 8499.56 60 160
Cherokee 20480 7681.43 262 1130
Clarke 12120 9338.95 116 469
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21301 6987.65 376 1234
Clinch 708 10637.02 24 63
Cobb 55841 7063.22 864 2830
Coffee 4162 9669.63 124 631
Colquitt 3333 7342.54 67 230
Columbia 10568 6662 152 448
Cook 1141 6543.56 35 104
Coweta 8119 5341.41 158 286
Crawford 503 4113.51 14 62
Crisp 1317 5908.74 44 151
Dade 1118 6917.46 9 51
Dawson 2558 9466.71 34 225
Decatur 2058 7818.55 53 137
DeKalb 52203 6581.7 792 4167
Dodge 1078 5288.2 57 104
Dooly 749 5589.55 28 84
Dougherty 5295 5889.55 266 968
Douglas 10930 7195.24 155 753
Early 975 9609.7 41 67
Echols 354 8919.12 3 12
Effingham 3625 5661.76 59 227
Elbert 1492 7875.43 50 120
Emanuel 1698 7492.06 51 120
Evans 737 6896.23 15 70
Fannin 1981 7526.6 51 159
Fayette 6192 5267.81 131 226
Floyd 9383 9390.89 165 798
Forsyth 16312 6460.02 153 885
Franklin 2277 9760.38 37 146
Fulton 75068 6829.45 1079 4269
Gilmer 2368 7537.32 66 193
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 19
Glynn 6388 7423.85 146 422
Gordon 6119 10541.09 93 296
Grady 1484 6047.27 43 170
Greene 1436 7672.17 47 129
Gwinnett 81008 8341.49 914 5049
Habersham 4534 9899.56 138 460
Hall 23931 11597.34 386 2245
Hancock 808 9862.08 57 100
Haralson 1632 5312.15 33 67
Harris 2017 5810.67 49 144
Hart 1656 6343.13 35 111
Heard 597 4826.19 14 37
Henry 17295 7210.28 251 505
Houston 9444 6013.79 170 655
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 78
Jackson 8072 10805.89 123 462
Jasper 641 4514.4 18 57
Jeff Davis 1235 8152.89 36 97
Jefferson 1542 10069.88 54 144
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 779 8063.35 40 93
Jones 1525 5333.85 45 143
Lamar 1258 6502.3 39 99
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3619 7651.81 137 338
Lee 1554 5185.01 45 174
Liberty 2777 4485.98 52 206
Lincoln 489 6018.46 22 49
Long 654 3283.96 11 46
Lowndes 7348 6233.56 128 341
Lumpkin 2665 7884.15 54 266
Macon 582 4481.06 23 77
Madison 2630 8715.25 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 14 31
McDuffie 1582 7325.09 38 144
McIntosh 597 4098.3 13 51
Meriwether 1432 6812.56 55 124
Miller 615 10669.67 6 31
Mitchell 1478 6701.12 70 226
Monroe 1780 6419.74 79 178
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1128 5894.03 15 77
Murray 3892 9666.92 69 225
Muscogee 12956 6761.09 337 1019
Newton 6920 6159.1 185 585
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24815 0 421 1197
Oconee 2790 6684.72 57 120
Oglethorpe 1130 7414.7 26 70
Paulding 9923 5751.06 146 315
Peach 1759 6425.57 44 199
Pickens 2366 7056.37 54 187
Pierce 1186 6068.05 38 122
Pike 984 5217.39 21 64
Polk 3751 8626.56 72 348
Pulaski 592 5434.68 30 51
Putnam 1682 7685.63 48 149
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1439 8471.68 37 144
Randolph 456 6751.55 32 77
Richmond 18780 9286 357 1242
Rockdale 5526 5819.29 134 805
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 789 5676.26 17 62
Seminole 716 8796.07 17 63
Spalding 3667 5306.03 132 391
Stephens 2868 10893.35 71 246
Stewart 765 12481.64 22 121
Sumter 1763 5996.8 88 253
Talbot 365 5927.25 17 38
Taliaferro 95 5821.08 2 9
Tattnall 1786 7028.45 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 695 4442.6 43 66
Terrell 541 6389.51 40 107
Thomas 3440 7742.34 106 337
Tift 3363 8236.59 92 406
Toombs 2787 10328.73 86 163
Towns 1024 8509.22 39 122
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5587 7934.5 162 458
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 494 6109.32 32 92
Union 1950 7696.86 63 196
Unknown 2721 0 11 45
Upson 1716 6530.43 100 166
Walker 5971 8577.79 71 249
Walton 7457 7782.79 208 447
Ware 2894 8071.85 132 332
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1593 7846.52 50 105
Wayne 2565 8557.42 69 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2869 9033.94 63 276
Whitfield 14230 13594.85 212 697
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 649 6480.93 17 66
Wilkinson 711 7971.75 25 115
Worth 1146 5689.6 56 168
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,758,916 (7,279,616 reported molecular tests; 479,300 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 824,804 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,512 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,462 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

