MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”
This week Davis examines the possible legal action surrounding 40-year-old Tessica Brown and the Gorilla Glue Company.
Brown went viral after making a Tik Tok video where she claims she used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray on her hair. In the video, she claims she washed her hair 15 times, and her hair will not move. She ultimately had to have plastic surgery.
Davis explains if a lawsuit from Brown will hold up in court.
He also addresses how proving negligence also plays a roll in this situation.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up