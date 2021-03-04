It’s the Law: Possible Gorilla Glue Company lawsuit

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Attorney J Davis from James W. Davis and Associates joins 41NBC’s Shelby Coates for our weekly segment “It’s the Law.”

This week Davis examines the possible legal action surrounding 40-year-old Tessica Brown and the Gorilla Glue Company.

Brown went viral after making a Tik Tok video where she claims she used Gorilla Glue instead of hairspray on her hair. In the video, she claims she washed her hair 15 times, and her hair will not move. She ultimately had to have plastic surgery.

Davis explains if a lawsuit from Brown will hold up in court.

He also addresses how proving negligence also plays a roll in this situation.

