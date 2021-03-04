Macon Mayhem asking fans to throw underwear on ice Saturday

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The first-place Macon Mayhem are back in town this weekend, and they’re doing something unique during their game Saturday night against Huntsville.
It’s the team’s second annual “Whitey Tighty Toss Night.”
They’re asking you to bring packaged underwear, socks, hats, gloves, t-shirts or anything else that can help people stay warm, and throw it on the ice after the team’s first goal.
“It’s a different concept,” General Manager Blair Floyd said. “But it’s fun, and it engages the fans, so we encourage everybody to bring as much as they can to toss it out because it goes to a great cause, and it really helps out people in need.”
The team will donate the items to Daybreak in Macon.
Saturday’s game starts at 6:30.
The team will host Pensacola Friday night at 7:30 for “NASCAR Night.” Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosts the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series March 20-21, will offer giveaways as part of the promotion.
The Mayhem’s 8-game winning streak has provided a comfortable cushion in the Southern Professional Hockey League standings. They lead the league with 28 points. Huntsville, Pensacola and Knoxville have 21 points each. Birmingham is last with 18.
Get your seats at maconmayhem.com.
