Suspects wanted for entering cars, stealing shotgun in Ingleside community

The thefts happened around 3:30 the morning of February 17th along Vista Circle and Sioux Drive.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspects accused of swiping from car in the historic Ingleside area.

Deputies say the suspects got away with a stainless steel Benelli 20-gauge shotgun (serial number: N207672K20), two work bags and coins from the cupholder.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the thefts happened around 3:30 the morning of February 17th along Vista Circle and Sioux Drive.

Deputies say a small dark colored pickup truck, with at least two people inside was spotted during an entering auto on Sioux Drive at 4:50am that same morning.

Anyone with additional information can call Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or email gmeadows@maconbibb.us.

