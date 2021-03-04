Suspects wanted for entering cars, stealing shotgun in Ingleside community

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding suspects accused of swiping from car in the historic Ingleside area.
Deputies say the suspects got away with a stainless steel Benelli 20-gauge shotgun (serial number: N207672K20), two work bags and coins from the cupholder.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the thefts happened around 3:30 the morning of February 17th along Vista Circle and Sioux Drive.
Deputies say a small dark colored pickup truck, with at least two people inside was spotted during an entering auto on Sioux Drive at 4:50am that same morning.
Anyone with additional information can call Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or email gmeadows@maconbibb.us.