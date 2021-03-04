Tech Report: Parler drops antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

|
Tech Report
March 4, 2021
The National Football League is on the verge of signing new rights deals with media partners that could see Amazon carry many games exclusively.
The Wall Street Journal says new agreements could be in place as early as next week.
A deal with Amazon would result in a significant number of Thursday night games exclusively on its Prime video platform.
*****
Google said today that it plans to stop selling ads that rely on your individual web browsing history.
This is a major change in the company’s business model.
Looking forward, Temkin says the search giant is planning to use privacy-preserving apps to deliver relevant ads.
That solution will rely on groups of users with similar interests, rather than drilling down to your specific behavior.
*****
A new technology is making live events possible again.
Today, Wrstbnd, a Solomon Group technology company specializing in live event management, has announced the launch of passport.
Its technology keeps track of park capacity and traffic flow by using secure digital wallets.
*****
Parler has dropped the antitrust lawsuit it brought against Amazon after the tech titan booted the social network from its servers.
Parler walked away from the case “without prejudice,” meaning it reserves the right to re-file the lawsuit in the future.
