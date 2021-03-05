Bibb County Schools hosting virtual career fair

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Saturday, March 6th, to hire for various positions for the 2021-2022 school year.
The Bibb County Schools is looking to fill various positions at all grade levels with opportunities at 37 schools. There are also non-teaching positions available.
“We are searching for eager, qualified candidates who are ready to help our students excel as they re-enter the traditional learning environment,” said Melanique Floyd, Coordinator of Talent Management.
According to Floyd, the Bibb County School District offers a competitive salary and benefits package. She says new teachers will take part in a support program that includes a school-based mentor, a coach and instructional support for the first two years of teaching. Each new teacher also receives a laptop, according to Floyd.
Interested candidates can visit www.bcsdk12.net/careerfair for more information. Jobseekers can so view videos from different schools, view current job opens and register for Saturday’s event.