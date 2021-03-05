Bibb County Schools hosting virtual career fair

The Career Fair is Saturday, March 6th, to hire for various positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Saturday, March 6th, to hire for various positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Bibb County Schools is looking to fill various positions at all grade levels with opportunities at 37 schools. There are also non-teaching positions available.

“We are searching for eager, qualified candidates who are ready to help our students excel as they re-enter the traditional learning environment,” said Melanique Floyd, Coordinator of Talent Management.

According to Floyd, the Bibb County School District offers a competitive salary and benefits package. She says new teachers will take part in a support program that includes a school-based mentor, a coach and instructional support for the first two years of teaching. Each new teacher also receives a laptop, according to Floyd.

Interested candidates can visit www.bcsdk12.net/careerfair for more information. Jobseekers can so view videos from different schools, view current job opens and register for Saturday’s event.

Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.