Commander in Chic hosts grand opening Sunday, March 7

Ariel Schiller
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A new clothing store is opening in Downtown Macon. Commander in Chic is located at 446 Cotton Avenue Suite 1.

They previously occupied a store in Warner Robins. They moved because most of their customer base resides in Macon.

The store offers a boutique-style found in Atlanta, catering to both men and women.

Jamice Terry co-owns the store with Brittany Girtman. She says opening the store is a dream come true.

“To be women of color and also business owners, entrepreneurs and able to lead the way for other women and women of color it just feels amazing,” says Terry.

Commander in Chic grand opening

  • The Grand opening happens on March 7
  • They will have live music and giveaways
  • Starts at 3:30 p.m.
