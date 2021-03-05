|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Couples are planning to tie the knot this wedding season, even during the pandemic.
Walking down the aisle can be scary. But, not having a venue, dress, or flowers could be even more frightening. Especially after it’s all been paid for.
This is the reality for many soon-to-be newlyweds during the pandemic.
We spoke to Joyce Freeman and Lawrence Mayer, a wedding consultant and florist manager, and they say that cancelled wedding ceremonies have been the norm. But, the best alternative for everyone is to reschedule.
“Couples are moving forward with their weddings and they are just cutting down on the number of guests,” says Freeman.
Rescheduling ceremonies and decreasing the number of guests helps planners follow CDC guidelines, and keeps couples from losing non-refundable deposits.
Ingleside Bridal and Formals owner Jan Laskey says her bridal shop does not give dress refunds due to cancelled weddings. She added that the shop does not have a return policy.
According to Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, it’s all about early preparation and communication during the pandemic. He says couples should get orders out months before, go over contracts, then ask questions to make sure everyone is one the same page.
Collins says Macon businesses are usually good with solving client complaints but says if they don’t, you can contact the Better Business Bureau to find a mutual resolution.