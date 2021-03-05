Upcoming street closures, service delays during downtown Macon filming

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Citizens should expect delays in downtown Macon due to movie filming.

Filming for Light of Light Films’ unDEFILED will happen March 7th-12th. Filming will affect traffic near the Government Center, Rosa Parks Square, Historic Luther Williams Field, and several streets.

The Government Center will be open during filming, but with delays at some entrances between noon and 3 p.m. Inbound lanes of Poplar Street will be closed at those times, and parts of 5th Street will be closed on the 12th.

Mayor Lester Miller says that the county welcomes the film industry with great safety measures in place.