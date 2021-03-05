Film crews coming to Macon for new feature film

Jatrissa Wooten
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Downtown Macon will be a filming location for movie crews for one week starting Sunday.

Macon-Bibb leaders say crews from Light of Light Films will occupy different areas around downtown, filming a new movie. 

Titled Undefiled, the film is based on true events about a minor league ballplayer getting a shot at his dream while hiding a major secret.

Visit Macon vice president of development Aaron Buzza says producers were captured by Macon’s historic nature, especially the Luther Williams Field.

However, Buzza says filming will have little to no impact on the public.

“If you’re on Poplar street between High street and First street. There might be some traffic control in the afternoon on Friday between about noon and three,” said Buzza. “Then there will be some closure of Poplar between 5th and 6th. Similar to what we had with Netflix when they were here in 2019.”

Buzza says crews will film at City Hall, parts of Poplar Street, and Rosa Park Square.

