UPDATE (Friday, March 5 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/5/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 826,117 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1841 9918.65 60 164
Atkinson 764 9171.67 18 115
Bacon 1017 8917.92 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3725 8384.35 106 302
Banks 1562 7817.04 33 178
Barrow 8103 9380.32 119 561
Bartow 10310 9307.49 184 736
Ben Hill 1465 8801.44 55 148
Berrien 1015 5265.62 29 68
Bibb 12896 8475.85 363 1665
Bleckley 784 6106.87 33 45
Brantley 877 4567.23 28 67
Brooks 910 5786.23 37 85
Bryan 2524 6449.14 30 170
Bulloch 5086 6400.14 51 205
Burke 1679 7514.99 31 144
Butts 2018 8016.21 69 110
Calhoun 448 7091.97 15 73
Camden 3085 5721.01 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 33 60
Carroll 7026 5849.2 124 294
Catoosa 5180 7532.24 61 233
Charlton 1019 7689.99 19 56
Chatham 18799 6434.14 356 1504
Chattahoochee 2698 25100.01 10 23
Chattooga 2109 8515.71 60 160
Cherokee 20517 7695.31 266 1134
Clarke 12141 9355.13 116 469
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21337 6999.46 376 1234
Clinch 708 10637.02 24 63
Cobb 55916 7072.71 864 2844
Coffee 4168 9683.56 124 631
Colquitt 3340 7357.96 67 231
Columbia 10577 6667.68 152 448
Cook 1142 6549.29 35 105
Coweta 8137 5353.25 158 291
Crawford 504 4121.69 14 63
Crisp 1318 5913.23 44 151
Dade 1127 6973.15 9 51
Dawson 2557 9463.01 35 225
Decatur 2065 7845.15 53 137
DeKalb 52295 6593.3 800 4169
Dodge 1076 5278.39 57 104
Dooly 749 5589.55 28 84
Dougherty 5303 5898.45 266 970
Douglas 10960 7214.99 157 758
Early 976 9619.55 41 69
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3631 5671.13 59 228
Elbert 1495 7891.26 50 120
Emanuel 1699 7496.47 51 120
Evans 737 6896.23 15 70
Fannin 1985 7541.79 51 159
Fayette 6208 5281.43 133 229
Floyd 9407 9414.91 165 799
Forsyth 16326 6465.56 153 888
Franklin 2278 9764.67 37 146
Fulton 75225 6843.73 1083 4278
Gilmer 2371 7546.87 65 193
Glascock 140 4628.1 7 19
Glynn 6402 7440.12 145 422
Gordon 6133 10565.21 94 298
Grady 1484 6047.27 43 170
Greene 1437 7677.51 47 129
Gwinnett 81125 8353.54 920 5054
Habersham 4522 9873.36 139 461
Hall 23949 11606.07 387 2246
Hancock 810 9886.49 57 100
Haralson 1634 5318.66 33 67
Harris 2021 5822.19 49 144
Hart 1661 6362.28 35 111
Heard 597 4826.19 14 37
Henry 17352 7234.04 251 506
Houston 9454 6020.16 170 657
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 78
Jackson 8082 10819.28 124 461
Jasper 642 4521.45 18 58
Jeff Davis 1237 8166.09 36 97
Jefferson 1544 10082.94 55 145
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 777 8042.65 40 93
Jones 1527 5340.84 45 143
Lamar 1260 6512.64 39 100
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3620 7653.92 138 338
Lee 1555 5188.35 46 174
Liberty 2803 4527.98 52 207
Lincoln 490 6030.77 22 49
Long 661 3319.11 11 46
Lowndes 7357 6241.2 128 341
Lumpkin 2666 7887.11 54 266
Macon 582 4481.06 23 78
Madison 2633 8725.19 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 14 32
McDuffie 1584 7334.35 38 144
McIntosh 599 4112.03 13 51
Meriwether 1434 6822.07 55 124
Miller 616 10687.02 6 31
Mitchell 1477 6696.59 70 226
Monroe 1783 6430.56 81 178
Montgomery 708 7675.63 19 40
Morgan 1128 5894.03 15 77
Murray 3893 9669.41 69 225
Muscogee 12978 6772.57 337 1021
Newton 6934 6171.56 186 586
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24864 0 424 1200
Oconee 2792 6689.51 57 120
Oglethorpe 1129 7408.14 26 70
Paulding 9934 5757.44 148 315
Peach 1761 6432.88 44 200
Pickens 2368 7062.33 55 188
Pierce 1187 6073.16 38 122
Pike 986 5228 21 65
Polk 3760 8647.26 73 348
Pulaski 593 5443.86 30 51
Putnam 1683 7690.2 49 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1439 8471.68 37 144
Randolph 456 6751.55 32 77
Richmond 18811 9301.33 359 1244
Rockdale 5536 5829.82 135 805
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 789 5676.26 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3680 5324.84 132 393
Stephens 2870 10900.94 71 247
Stewart 766 12497.96 22 121
Sumter 1764 6000.2 89 254
Talbot 367 5959.73 17 38
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1789 7040.26 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 696 4448.99 43 66
Terrell 541 6389.51 41 107
Thomas 3445 7753.6 107 337
Tift 3368 8248.84 92 406
Toombs 2787 10328.73 86 164
Towns 1025 8517.53 39 123
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5595 7945.86 162 460
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 493 6096.96 31 92
Union 1954 7712.65 63 196
Unknown 2719 0 11 46
Upson 1719 6541.84 100 166
Walker 5983 8595.03 73 254
Walton 7471 7797.4 210 449
Ware 2895 8074.64 132 332
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1594 7851.44 51 105
Wayne 2569 8570.76 69 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2869 9033.94 63 276
Whitfield 14250 13613.96 212 702
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 652 6510.88 17 66
Wilkinson 712 7982.96 26 115
Worth 1147 5694.57 56 168
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,795,933 (7,315,477 reported molecular tests; 480,456 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 826,117 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,627 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,526 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, March 5, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
