MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Publix pharmacies are now taking reservations for COVID-19 vaccination appointments. The online reservation system opened Thursday morning at 148 Georgia Publix pharmacies. This includes stores in Bibb and Houston counties.
According to a Publix news release, the vaccinations are by appointment only and while supplies last. Available appointments in the state were booked by Friday afternoon.
The vaccine is at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.
In accordance with state guidelines, eligible individuals must live or work in the state and include first responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Beginning March 8th, Georgia is expanding eligibility to include pre-K through 12th grade educators and staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions.
To make an appointment using the online reservation system visit publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.
Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine in the following counties: Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bryan, Camden, Catoosa, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Colquitt, Columbia, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Glynn, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Muscogee, Oconee, Paulding, Richmond, Rockdale, Thomas, Tift and Walton.