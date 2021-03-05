Getting cooler this weekend

|
Clouds have started to push in across Middle Georgia tonight, accompanied by a few areas of light rain.
By tomorrow most rain will be staying to the south of our area, but clouds will be remaining into the early afternoon, before starting to clear.
Highs Saturday will be limited to the upper 50’s and low 60’s as a cool air mass settles into the area for the weekend.
Sunday will once again bring the sunshine ahead of a dry week.
Next week, Middle Georgia begins a warming trend that will bring us back to the mid 70’s by mid-week.
Rain still looks like it will be holding off until next weekend.