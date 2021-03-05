Getting cooler this weekend

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
6
Listen to the content of this post:

Clouds have started to push in across Middle Georgia tonight, accompanied by a few areas of light rain.

By tomorrow most rain will be staying to the south of our area, but clouds will be remaining into the early afternoon, before starting to clear.

Highs Saturday will be limited to the upper 50’s and low 60’s as a cool air mass settles into the area for the weekend.

Sunday will once again bring the sunshine ahead of a dry week.
Next week, Middle Georgia begins a warming trend that will bring us back to the mid 70’s by mid-week.

Rain still looks like it will be holding off until next weekend.

Previous articlePHOTOS: Bibb deputies searching for package theft suspect
mm
Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.