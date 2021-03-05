City of Perry hosts Open Air Health Fair Saturday

Listen to the content of this post:

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Perry is hosting the Open Air Health Fair Saturday at Heritage Oaks Park as a way to help people learn about all facets of health.

Anya Turpin is the special events manager for Perry. She says this is the first time they’re hosting the Open Air Health Fair. People can expect health professionals that focus on everything from physical health to mental health.

“Regardless of whether you’re looking for services for yourself, for a loved one, for a child, we’re hoping we can help you to find that connection here,” says Turpin. “And if nothing else come and enjoy a beautiful day outside.”

Turpin says the fair gives people the chance to experience the brand new Heritage Oaks Park.

Information about Open Air Health Fair

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes on until 2 p.m.

The event will follow CDC guidelines

It is free to attend

Workout classes will be going on throughout the day, you can find a schedule of classes on their website or social media

“People can just jump in whenever they want and participate. We’ll have healthy food vendors, we’ll have free children’s activities, so our goal is that there would be something for anyone who wants to come,” says Turpin.

Michelle Sanders is a certified chiropractor assistant at Patterson Chiropractic Center. She says they are excited to be one of the vendors participating in the health fair.

“We’ll be offering an exam, a consultation, and X-rays for only $25, which is a great deal because we’re here to help,” says Sanders.

Sanders says Dr. Patterson has been in business for more than 35 years. She says chiropractic medicine can help boost your immune system. They hope to educate health fair attendees about chiropractic medicine.

“The allergies now the season with all the pollen falling already. It helps the sinuses just all kinds of things just from your head to all the way down,” Sanders says.

Turpin encourages people to come early because the first 200 people will get a swag bag. Even if you don’t come early, you can still win door prizes through their passport program.

“We’ve got gift certificates, we’ve got gift baskets, we’ve got bikes. All sorts of really fun things that we’re going to be giving away. So we encourage people to come out and try to win one of those,” Turpin says.