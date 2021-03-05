PHOTOS: Bibb deputies searching for package theft suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down a woman wanted for package theft in several north Macon communities.

Deputies say they are looking for 25-year-old Brianna Bruce. According to the Sheriff’s Office, she is driving a white Dodge Journey that sometimes has no tags or a drive out tag.

Investigators say she is known to take packages in the Zebulon Road, Lake Wildwood and Wesleyan Drive areas.

If you can help with this case, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. Or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-68CRIME.

