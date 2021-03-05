Tech Report: IBM, Moderna partnering to get COVID vaccine distributed

Listen to the content of this post:

March 5, 2021

IBM and Moderna are working together to get the COVID vaccine distributed.

They will explore technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and hybrid cloud.

The main goal is to improve supply chain visibility and foster near real-time tracking of vaccine administration.

Samsung and Mastercard are officially teaming up on a credit card with a built-in fingerprint scanner.

Per the announcement, all someone will need to do to authenticate a payment is pop their thumb onto one of the chips embedded into the card.

The plan is to allow for “safer interactions with reduced physical contact points” by foregoing the need to even bother touching an icky pin pad at all.

Costco accounted for over one-fifth of all Instacart orders in 2020, according to 1010 Data.

No other chain attracted a larger share of orders through the delivery platform.

Publix, the grocery chain popular in Southeastern US states like Florida, represented just over 15%, followed by national chains Aldi and Kroger.

Netflix is launching a short-form video feature similar to TikTok.

Fast laughs is available only for the iPhone; Netflix said it would be testing on Android “soon.”

The feature will include a feed of funny clips from Netflix’s comedy catalog, including films, series, sitcoms and stand-ups.