UPDATE (Saturday, March 6 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/6/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 827,397 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100,000 Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1841 9918.65 60 164
Atkinson 764 9171.67 18 115
Bacon 1017 8917.92 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3728 8391.1 106 303
Banks 1567 7842.06 33 178
Barrow 8115 9394.21 119 563
Bartow 10350 9343.6 184 738
Ben Hill 1470 8831.48 55 148
Berrien 1018 5281.18 29 68
Bibb 12902 8479.79 366 1668
Bleckley 785 6114.66 33 45
Brantley 876 4562.02 28 67
Brooks 915 5818.02 37 85
Bryan 2517 6431.25 32 170
Bulloch 5089 6403.92 52 205
Burke 1685 7541.85 32 144
Butts 2021 8028.12 69 111
Calhoun 449 7107.8 15 73
Camden 3087 5724.72 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 34 60
Carroll 7038 5859.19 124 295
Catoosa 5189 7545.33 62 234
Charlton 1022 7712.63 19 56
Chatham 18764 6422.16 357 1507
Chattahoochee 2707 25183.74 10 23
Chattooga 2113 8531.86 60 160
Cherokee 20555 7709.56 264 1135
Clarke 12147 9359.76 117 471
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21376 7012.25 378 1235
Clinch 715 10742.19 24 63
Cobb 56033 7087.51 872 2862
Coffee 4167 9681.24 124 632
Colquitt 3345 7368.98 69 231
Columbia 10590 6675.87 154 448
Cook 1143 6555.03 35 106
Coweta 8158 5367.07 158 292
Crawford 506 4138.04 15 63
Crisp 1319 5917.72 45 152
Dade 1129 6985.52 10 53
Dawson 2561 9477.81 35 225
Decatur 2065 7845.15 53 137
DeKalb 52422 6609.31 804 4181
Dodge 1075 5273.49 57 104
Dooly 749 5589.55 29 84
Dougherty 5303 5898.45 267 971
Douglas 11010 7247.9 156 772
Early 976 9619.55 41 69
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3621 5655.51 59 228
Elbert 1495 7891.26 50 120
Emanuel 1698 7492.06 51 120
Evans 737 6896.23 15 70
Fannin 1988 7553.19 51 160
Fayette 6217 5289.08 134 229
Floyd 9451 9458.95 165 802
Forsyth 16380 6486.95 154 892
Franklin 2278 9764.67 37 146
Fulton 75380 6857.83 1087 4288
Gilmer 2373 7553.24 66 194
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6411 7450.58 145 423
Gordon 6147 10589.33 94 298
Grady 1486 6055.42 44 170
Greene 1441 7698.88 47 130
Gwinnett 81230 8364.35 926 5057
Habersham 4525 9879.91 139 461
Hall 23972 11617.21 386 2248
Hancock 810 9886.49 57 100
Haralson 1637 5328.43 33 67
Harris 2024 5830.84 50 144
Hart 1662 6366.11 35 112
Heard 598 4834.28 14 37
Henry 17388 7249.05 252 507
Houston 9471 6030.99 171 657
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 79
Jackson 8095 10836.68 124 462
Jasper 644 4535.53 18 58
Jeff Davis 1239 8179.3 36 97
Jefferson 1545 10089.47 55 145
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 772 7990.89 40 93
Jones 1526 5337.34 45 143
Lamar 1262 6522.98 39 101
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3617 7647.58 139 338
Lee 1556 5191.69 47 174
Liberty 2821 4557.06 53 207
Lincoln 490 6030.77 22 49
Long 660 3314.08 11 46
Lowndes 7366 6248.83 128 342
Lumpkin 2671 7901.9 55 267
Macon 584 4496.46 23 78
Madison 2636 8735.13 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 14 32
McDuffie 1585 7338.98 38 144
McIntosh 600 4118.9 13 51
Meriwether 1435 6826.83 56 124
Miller 617 10704.37 6 31
Mitchell 1477 6696.59 71 227
Monroe 1784 6434.16 81 178
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1128 5894.03 15 77
Murray 3893 9669.41 70 225
Muscogee 12996 6781.96 338 1029
Newton 6955 6190.26 187 587
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24902 0 426 1203
Oconee 2803 6715.86 57 121
Oglethorpe 1131 7421.26 26 70
Paulding 9947 5764.97 148 316
Peach 1762 6436.53 44 200
Pickens 2370 7068.3 56 188
Pierce 1186 6068.05 38 121
Pike 989 5243.9 21 66
Polk 3774 8679.45 73 354
Pulaski 592 5434.68 30 51
Putnam 1688 7713.05 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1440 8477.57 37 144
Randolph 457 6766.36 32 77
Richmond 18831 9311.21 362 1245
Rockdale 5548 5842.46 136 805
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 789 5676.26 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3686 5333.53 133 394
Stephens 2873 10912.34 71 247
Stewart 766 12497.96 22 121
Sumter 1769 6017.21 89 254
Talbot 367 5959.73 17 38
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1789 7040.26 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 545 6436.75 41 108
Thomas 3447 7758.1 107 337
Tift 3368 8248.84 92 406
Toombs 2788 10332.43 87 164
Towns 1027 8534.15 39 123
Treutlen 624 9137.5 19 51
Troup 5600 7952.96 162 461
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 496 6134.06 32 93
Union 1957 7724.49 63 196
Unknown 2687 0 11 47
Upson 1722 6553.26 100 167
Walker 5995 8612.27 73 255
Walton 7494 7821.4 211 450
Ware 2898 8083.01 132 335
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1596 7861.29 52 106
Wayne 2571 8577.43 69 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2870 9037.09 63 277
Whitfield 14270 13633.06 213 702
Wilcox 458 5210.47 28 69
Wilkes 652 6510.88 17 66
Wilkinson 712 7982.96 26 115
Worth 1147 5694.57 57 168
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,821,787 (7,340,242 reported molecular tests; 481,545 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 827,397 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,762 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,597 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

