UPDATE (Sunday, March 7 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
28430
Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/7/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 828,336 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1842 9924.03 60 164
Atkinson 764 9171.67 18 115
Bacon 1018 8926.69 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3731 8397.86 106 303
Banks 1570 7857.07 33 179
Barrow 8122 9402.31 119 563
Bartow 10363 9355.34 184 738
Ben Hill 1470 8831.48 55 148
Berrien 1019 5286.37 29 68
Bibb 12912 8486.36 366 1668
Bleckley 786 6122.45 33 45
Brantley 876 4562.02 28 67
Brooks 915 5818.02 37 85
Bryan 2522 6444.03 32 170
Bulloch 5097 6413.98 52 205
Burke 1686 7546.33 32 144
Butts 2027 8051.96 69 111
Calhoun 449 7107.8 15 73
Camden 3090 5730.29 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 34 60
Carroll 7052 5870.84 124 296
Catoosa 5192 7549.69 62 234
Charlton 1023 7720.17 19 56
Chatham 18787 6430.03 357 1507
Chattahoochee 2707 25183.74 10 23
Chattooga 2113 8531.86 60 160
Cherokee 20580 7718.94 264 1137
Clarke 12156 9366.69 117 471
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21405 7021.76 378 1237
Clinch 715 10742.19 24 63
Cobb 56134 7100.28 872 2862
Coffee 4169 9685.89 124 632
Colquitt 3346 7371.18 69 231
Columbia 10598 6680.91 154 448
Cook 1143 6555.03 35 106
Coweta 8174 5377.6 158 292
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1319 5917.72 45 152
Dade 1130 6991.71 10 53
Dawson 2561 9477.81 35 225
Decatur 2068 7856.55 53 137
DeKalb 52496 6618.64 804 4189
Dodge 1075 5273.49 57 104
Dooly 749 5589.55 29 84
Dougherty 5305 5900.67 267 971
Douglas 11027 7259.09 156 773
Early 976 9619.55 41 69
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3625 5661.76 59 228
Elbert 1495 7891.26 50 120
Emanuel 1699 7496.47 51 120
Evans 737 6896.23 15 72
Fannin 1990 7560.79 51 160
Fayette 6221 5292.49 134 229
Floyd 9456 9463.95 165 803
Forsyth 16398 6494.08 154 892
Franklin 2279 9768.96 37 146
Fulton 75473 6866.29 1088 4294
Gilmer 2377 7565.97 66 194
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6411 7450.58 145 423
Gordon 6152 10597.94 94 298
Grady 1485 6051.34 44 169
Greene 1444 7714.91 47 130
Gwinnett 81340 8375.68 926 5061
Habersham 4530 9890.83 139 461
Hall 23982 11622.06 386 2249
Hancock 810 9886.49 57 100
Haralson 1637 5328.43 33 67
Harris 2024 5830.84 50 144
Hart 1662 6366.11 35 112
Heard 598 4834.28 14 37
Henry 17418 7261.55 252 508
Houston 9474 6032.9 171 657
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 79
Jackson 8104 10848.73 124 462
Jasper 644 4535.53 18 58
Jeff Davis 1239 8179.3 36 97
Jefferson 1545 10089.47 55 145
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 772 7990.89 40 93
Jones 1529 5347.84 45 143
Lamar 1263 6528.14 39 101
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3622 7658.15 139 338
Lee 1558 5198.36 47 174
Liberty 2822 4558.67 53 207
Lincoln 490 6030.77 22 49
Long 663 3329.15 11 46
Lowndes 7375 6256.47 128 343
Lumpkin 2671 7901.9 55 268
Macon 586 4511.86 23 78
Madison 2637 8738.44 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 14 32
McDuffie 1586 7343.61 38 145
McIntosh 600 4118.9 13 51
Meriwether 1436 6831.59 56 124
Miller 618 10721.72 6 31
Mitchell 1477 6696.59 71 227
Monroe 1785 6437.77 81 178
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1130 5904.48 15 77
Murray 3897 9679.34 70 225
Muscogee 13020 6794.49 338 1030
Newton 6964 6198.27 187 587
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24958 0 426 1203
Oconee 2809 6730.24 57 121
Oglethorpe 1133 7434.38 26 70
Paulding 9965 5775.41 148 317
Peach 1762 6436.53 44 200
Pickens 2372 7074.26 56 188
Pierce 1186 6068.05 38 121
Pike 989 5243.9 21 66
Polk 3778 8688.65 73 354
Pulaski 592 5434.68 30 51
Putnam 1690 7722.18 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1440 8477.57 37 144
Randolph 458 6781.17 32 77
Richmond 18847 9319.13 362 1245
Rockdale 5559 5854.04 136 805
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 790 5683.45 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3698 5350.89 133 394
Stephens 2873 10912.34 71 247
Stewart 766 12497.96 22 121
Sumter 1770 6020.61 89 253
Talbot 367 5959.73 17 38
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1789 7040.26 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 697 4455.38 43 65
Terrell 546 6448.57 41 108
Thomas 3447 7758.1 107 337
Tift 3368 8248.84 92 406
Toombs 2791 10343.55 87 164
Towns 1027 8534.15 39 123
Treutlen 625 9152.15 19 51
Troup 5604 7958.64 162 463
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 496 6134.06 32 93
Union 1957 7724.49 63 196
Unknown 2692 0 11 47
Upson 1727 6572.29 100 167
Walker 5996 8613.7 73 256
Walton 7507 7834.97 211 450
Ware 2897 8080.22 132 334
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1596 7861.29 52 106
Wayne 2574 8587.44 69 252
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2870 9037.09 63 277
Whitfield 14274 13636.88 213 702
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 652 6510.88 17 66
Wilkinson 712 7982.96 26 115
Worth 1147 5694.57 57 168
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,841,637 (7,359,069 reported molecular tests; 482,568 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 828,336 (11.3% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,797 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,598 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 7, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGetting cooler this weekend
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!