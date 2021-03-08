Weather warms up this week

We had a beautiful weather day across Middle Georgia today, and if you liked this one, we have got a string of sunny warm days on the way.

High pressure will continue to build in across the area through the rest of the week, allowing for clear skies and a significant warm up into the mid and upper 70’s for the week.

With this warm, dry air we will see increased fire danger across Middle Georgia.

Due to the winds, dry air, and dry conditions, we could see any fires that are started, get out of hand quickly.

Be sure that any fires are extinguished if you are burning tomorrow afternoon.

The rest of the week we will continue our warming, to the point that some areas of Middle Georgia could see mid 80’s.

A few showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area.

The next significant chance of showers and thunderstorms will be the start of next week.

It is still a little early to know about the timing, but it could be important as we are starting to gear up for severe storm season.

