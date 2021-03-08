|
Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital pediatric services will expand to Phoebe Putney Health in Albany.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Phoebe Putney announced their partnership with Beverley Knight Olson Children’s Hospital to bring pediatric services to the children in Southwest Georgia.
Atrium Health Navicent will provide virtual and on-site clinical services to the health center. This eliminates the need for patients to travel far for services.
In the announcement, Dr. Sandy Dukes — chief medical officer at Atrium Health Navicent — expressed his excitement for the partnership.
The Atrium Health Navicent specialists will see patients in-person on the Phoebe North Campus at the Phoebe Pediatric Specialty Clinic.