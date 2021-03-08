|
Listen to the content of this post:
Morning Business Report
March 8, 2021
Russian intelligence agencies are campaigning to undermine confidence in U.S.-made vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.
An official with the state department’s global engagement center, which monitors foreign disinformation efforts, identified four publications that have served as fronts for Russian intelligence.
The websites played up the vaccines’ risk of side effects, questioned their efficacy, and said the U.S. had rushed the Pfizer vaccine through the approval process.
*****
NBA commissioner Adam Silver supports the new basketball league that pays high schoolers $100,000.
Silver said the Overtime league for high school players is good for basketball and the NBA would monitor the league’s progress.
Overtime Elite will start in September and pay 30 players ages 16 to 18 up to $100,000.
*****
Stocks finished higher Friday and tech stocks rebounded after interest rates held steady.
The Dow finished up 572 points to 31,496. The S & P and NASDAQ rose too.
*****
President Joe Biden will sign two executive orders today related to women’s economic equity.
Details aren’t known about what the orders would do but Biden has made women’s issues a priority, handing top white house jobs and staff positions to women and starting a gender policy council.