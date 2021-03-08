UPDATE (Monday, March 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/8/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 829,077 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1842 9924.03 60 164
Atkinson 764 9171.67 18 115
Bacon 1018 8926.69 27 74
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3733 8402.36 106 303
Banks 1572 7867.08 33 179
Barrow 8131 9412.73 119 563
Bartow 10378 9368.88 185 739
Ben Hill 1471 8837.49 55 148
Berrien 1021 5296.74 29 68
Bibb 12918 8490.31 368 1668
Bleckley 786 6122.45 33 45
Brantley 878 4572.44 28 67
Brooks 916 5824.38 37 85
Bryan 2522 6444.03 32 170
Bulloch 5098 6415.24 52 205
Burke 1686 7546.33 32 144
Butts 2029 8059.9 69 111
Calhoun 450 7123.63 15 73
Camden 3092 5734 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 34 60
Carroll 7054 5872.51 127 298
Catoosa 5194 7552.6 62 234
Charlton 1024 7727.72 19 56
Chatham 18799 6434.14 359 1509
Chattahoochee 2719 25295.38 9 23
Chattooga 2113 8531.86 60 160
Cherokee 20597 7725.31 265 1139
Clarke 12168 9375.94 117 471
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21430 7029.96 379 1237
Clinch 716 10757.21 24 63
Cobb 56187 7106.99 873 2863
Coffee 4169 9685.89 124 632
Colquitt 3348 7375.59 70 232
Columbia 10615 6691.63 154 448
Cook 1143 6555.03 35 106
Coweta 8185 5384.83 159 294
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1319 5917.72 45 152
Dade 1130 6991.71 10 53
Dawson 2562 9481.51 35 225
Decatur 2071 7867.94 53 137
DeKalb 52548 6625.2 808 4191
Dodge 1074 5268.58 57 104
Dooly 749 5589.55 29 84
Dougherty 5307 5902.9 267 972
Douglas 11036 7265.02 157 775
Early 977 9629.41 41 69
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3626 5663.32 59 228
Elbert 1496 7896.54 50 120
Emanuel 1700 7500.88 51 120
Evans 737 6896.23 15 72
Fannin 1992 7568.39 51 161
Fayette 6230 5300.14 134 230
Floyd 9464 9471.96 166 804
Forsyth 16413 6500.02 154 892
Franklin 2280 9773.24 37 146
Fulton 75561 6874.3 1092 4299
Gilmer 2378 7569.15 66 194
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6421 7462.2 145 423
Gordon 6154 10601.39 94 299
Grady 1485 6051.34 44 169
Greene 1449 7741.63 47 130
Gwinnett 81394 8381.24 929 5065
Habersham 4537 9906.11 139 461
Hall 24000 11630.78 387 2250
Hancock 810 9886.49 57 100
Haralson 1639 5334.94 33 67
Harris 2028 5842.36 50 144
Hart 1663 6369.94 35 112
Heard 599 4842.36 14 37
Henry 17448 7274.06 252 508
Houston 9483 6038.63 171 657
Irwin 668 7081.52 16 79
Jackson 8111 10858.1 124 463
Jasper 644 4535.53 18 58
Jeff Davis 1240 8185.9 36 97
Jefferson 1545 10089.47 55 145
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 772 7990.89 40 93
Jones 1531 5354.83 45 143
Lamar 1264 6533.31 39 101
Lanier 480 4637.23 9 26
Laurens 3623 7660.27 139 338
Lee 1558 5198.36 47 174
Liberty 2824 4561.9 53 207
Lincoln 490 6030.77 22 49
Long 663 3329.15 11 46
Lowndes 7381 6261.56 129 344
Lumpkin 2671 7901.9 55 268
Macon 585 4504.16 23 78
Madison 2638 8741.76 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 15 33
McDuffie 1587 7348.24 38 145
McIntosh 601 4125.76 13 51
Meriwether 1436 6831.59 57 124
Miller 618 10721.72 6 32
Mitchell 1476 6692.06 71 226
Monroe 1785 6437.77 83 178
Montgomery 710 7697.31 19 40
Morgan 1135 5930.61 15 77
Murray 3899 9684.31 72 226
Muscogee 13033 6801.27 339 1030
Newton 6970 6203.61 187 587
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24991 0 427 1204
Oconee 2817 6749.41 57 121
Oglethorpe 1134 7440.94 26 70
Paulding 9976 5781.78 148 317
Peach 1762 6436.53 44 200
Pickens 2376 7086.19 56 188
Pierce 1188 6078.28 38 121
Pike 990 5249.2 21 66
Polk 3779 8690.95 73 354
Pulaski 591 5425.5 30 51
Putnam 1691 7726.75 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1442 8489.34 37 144
Randolph 458 6781.17 32 78
Richmond 18866 9328.52 363 1245
Rockdale 5563 5858.26 136 805
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 790 5683.45 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3698 5350.89 134 394
Stephens 2874 10916.13 71 247
Stewart 766 12497.96 22 121
Sumter 1772 6027.42 89 254
Talbot 368 5975.97 17 38
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1791 7048.13 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 698 4461.77 43 65
Terrell 546 6448.57 41 108
Thomas 3449 7762.6 107 337
Tift 3368 8248.84 92 406
Toombs 2793 10350.96 87 164
Towns 1027 8534.15 39 123
Treutlen 622 9108.21 19 51
Troup 5608 7964.33 162 464
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 94
Union 1959 7732.39 63 196
Unknown 2692 0 11 47
Upson 1727 6572.29 101 167
Walker 6003 8623.76 73 256
Walton 7524 7852.71 212 451
Ware 2899 8085.79 132 334
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1596 7861.29 53 106
Wayne 2577 8597.45 69 252
Webster 98 3843.14 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2870 9037.09 63 277
Whitfield 14278 13640.71 214 701
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 655 6540.84 17 66
Wilkinson 715 8016.59 26 115
Worth 1148 5699.53 57 168
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,856,142 (7,373,017 reported molecular tests; 483,125 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 829,077 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,836 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,640 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

