UPDATE (Monday, March 8 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/8/21
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 829,077 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.
|Cumulative reported cases
|Cases per 100K
|Confirmed Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Appling
|1842
|9924.03
|60
|164
|Atkinson
|764
|9171.67
|18
|115
|Bacon
|1018
|8926.69
|27
|74
|Baker
|158
|5070.6
|8
|32
|Baldwin
|3733
|8402.36
|106
|303
|Banks
|1572
|7867.08
|33
|179
|Barrow
|8131
|9412.73
|119
|563
|Bartow
|10378
|9368.88
|185
|739
|Ben Hill
|1471
|8837.49
|55
|148
|Berrien
|1021
|5296.74
|29
|68
|Bibb
|12918
|8490.31
|368
|1668
|Bleckley
|786
|6122.45
|33
|45
|Brantley
|878
|4572.44
|28
|67
|Brooks
|916
|5824.38
|37
|85
|Bryan
|2522
|6444.03
|32
|170
|Bulloch
|5098
|6415.24
|52
|205
|Burke
|1686
|7546.33
|32
|144
|Butts
|2029
|8059.9
|69
|111
|Calhoun
|450
|7123.63
|15
|73
|Camden
|3092
|5734
|28
|120
|Candler
|727
|6708.5
|34
|60
|Carroll
|7054
|5872.51
|127
|298
|Catoosa
|5194
|7552.6
|62
|234
|Charlton
|1024
|7727.72
|19
|56
|Chatham
|18799
|6434.14
|359
|1509
|Chattahoochee
|2719
|25295.38
|9
|23
|Chattooga
|2113
|8531.86
|60
|160
|Cherokee
|20597
|7725.31
|265
|1139
|Clarke
|12168
|9375.94
|117
|471
|Clay
|180
|6304.73
|3
|10
|Clayton
|21430
|7029.96
|379
|1237
|Clinch
|716
|10757.21
|24
|63
|Cobb
|56187
|7106.99
|873
|2863
|Coffee
|4169
|9685.89
|124
|632
|Colquitt
|3348
|7375.59
|70
|232
|Columbia
|10615
|6691.63
|154
|448
|Cook
|1143
|6555.03
|35
|106
|Coweta
|8185
|5384.83
|159
|294
|Crawford
|507
|4146.22
|15
|63
|Crisp
|1319
|5917.72
|45
|152
|Dade
|1130
|6991.71
|10
|53
|Dawson
|2562
|9481.51
|35
|225
|Decatur
|2071
|7867.94
|53
|137
|DeKalb
|52548
|6625.2
|808
|4191
|Dodge
|1074
|5268.58
|57
|104
|Dooly
|749
|5589.55
|29
|84
|Dougherty
|5307
|5902.9
|267
|972
|Douglas
|11036
|7265.02
|157
|775
|Early
|977
|9629.41
|41
|69
|Echols
|353
|8893.93
|3
|12
|Effingham
|3626
|5663.32
|59
|228
|Elbert
|1496
|7896.54
|50
|120
|Emanuel
|1700
|7500.88
|51
|120
|Evans
|737
|6896.23
|15
|72
|Fannin
|1992
|7568.39
|51
|161
|Fayette
|6230
|5300.14
|134
|230
|Floyd
|9464
|9471.96
|166
|804
|Forsyth
|16413
|6500.02
|154
|892
|Franklin
|2280
|9773.24
|37
|146
|Fulton
|75561
|6874.3
|1092
|4299
|Gilmer
|2378
|7569.15
|66
|194
|Glascock
|139
|4595.04
|7
|18
|Glynn
|6421
|7462.2
|145
|423
|Gordon
|6154
|10601.39
|94
|299
|Grady
|1485
|6051.34
|44
|169
|Greene
|1449
|7741.63
|47
|130
|Gwinnett
|81394
|8381.24
|929
|5065
|Habersham
|4537
|9906.11
|139
|461
|Hall
|24000
|11630.78
|387
|2250
|Hancock
|810
|9886.49
|57
|100
|Haralson
|1639
|5334.94
|33
|67
|Harris
|2028
|5842.36
|50
|144
|Hart
|1663
|6369.94
|35
|112
|Heard
|599
|4842.36
|14
|37
|Henry
|17448
|7274.06
|252
|508
|Houston
|9483
|6038.63
|171
|657
|Irwin
|668
|7081.52
|16
|79
|Jackson
|8111
|10858.1
|124
|463
|Jasper
|644
|4535.53
|18
|58
|Jeff Davis
|1240
|8185.9
|36
|97
|Jefferson
|1545
|10089.47
|55
|145
|Jenkins
|703
|8197.29
|39
|79
|Johnson
|772
|7990.89
|40
|93
|Jones
|1531
|5354.83
|45
|143
|Lamar
|1264
|6533.31
|39
|101
|Lanier
|480
|4637.23
|9
|26
|Laurens
|3623
|7660.27
|139
|338
|Lee
|1558
|5198.36
|47
|174
|Liberty
|2824
|4561.9
|53
|207
|Lincoln
|490
|6030.77
|22
|49
|Long
|663
|3329.15
|11
|46
|Lowndes
|7381
|6261.56
|129
|344
|Lumpkin
|2671
|7901.9
|55
|268
|Macon
|585
|4504.16
|23
|78
|Madison
|2638
|8741.76
|40
|142
|Marion
|380
|4582.18
|15
|33
|McDuffie
|1587
|7348.24
|38
|145
|McIntosh
|601
|4125.76
|13
|51
|Meriwether
|1436
|6831.59
|57
|124
|Miller
|618
|10721.72
|6
|32
|Mitchell
|1476
|6692.06
|71
|226
|Monroe
|1785
|6437.77
|83
|178
|Montgomery
|710
|7697.31
|19
|40
|Morgan
|1135
|5930.61
|15
|77
|Murray
|3899
|9684.31
|72
|226
|Muscogee
|13033
|6801.27
|339
|1030
|Newton
|6970
|6203.61
|187
|587
|Non-GA Resident/Unknown State
|24991
|0
|427
|1204
|Oconee
|2817
|6749.41
|57
|121
|Oglethorpe
|1134
|7440.94
|26
|70
|Paulding
|9976
|5781.78
|148
|317
|Peach
|1762
|6436.53
|44
|200
|Pickens
|2376
|7086.19
|56
|188
|Pierce
|1188
|6078.28
|38
|121
|Pike
|990
|5249.2
|21
|66
|Polk
|3779
|8690.95
|73
|354
|Pulaski
|591
|5425.5
|30
|51
|Putnam
|1691
|7726.75
|50
|150
|Quitman
|76
|3312.99
|1
|10
|Rabun
|1442
|8489.34
|37
|144
|Randolph
|458
|6781.17
|32
|78
|Richmond
|18866
|9328.52
|363
|1245
|Rockdale
|5563
|5858.26
|136
|805
|Schley
|203
|3848.34
|4
|20
|Screven
|790
|5683.45
|17
|62
|Seminole
|715
|8783.78
|17
|63
|Spalding
|3698
|5350.89
|134
|394
|Stephens
|2874
|10916.13
|71
|247
|Stewart
|766
|12497.96
|22
|121
|Sumter
|1772
|6027.42
|89
|254
|Talbot
|368
|5975.97
|17
|38
|Taliaferro
|96
|5882.35
|2
|9
|Tattnall
|1791
|7048.13
|39
|109
|Taylor
|488
|6132.19
|20
|70
|Telfair
|698
|4461.77
|43
|65
|Terrell
|546
|6448.57
|41
|108
|Thomas
|3449
|7762.6
|107
|337
|Tift
|3368
|8248.84
|92
|406
|Toombs
|2793
|10350.96
|87
|164
|Towns
|1027
|8534.15
|39
|123
|Treutlen
|622
|9108.21
|19
|51
|Troup
|5608
|7964.33
|162
|464
|Turner
|584
|7231.3
|30
|85
|Twiggs
|498
|6158.79
|33
|94
|Union
|1959
|7732.39
|63
|196
|Unknown
|2692
|0
|11
|47
|Upson
|1727
|6572.29
|101
|167
|Walker
|6003
|8623.76
|73
|256
|Walton
|7524
|7852.71
|212
|451
|Ware
|2899
|8085.79
|132
|334
|Warren
|362
|6948.18
|11
|45
|Washington
|1596
|7861.29
|53
|106
|Wayne
|2577
|8597.45
|69
|252
|Webster
|98
|3843.14
|4
|13
|Wheeler
|452
|5715.01
|21
|35
|White
|2870
|9037.09
|63
|277
|Whitfield
|14278
|13640.71
|214
|701
|Wilcox
|457
|5199.09
|28
|69
|Wilkes
|655
|6540.84
|17
|66
|Wilkinson
|715
|8016.59
|26
|115
|Worth
|1148
|5699.53
|57
|168
Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.
Tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 7,856,142 (7,373,017 reported molecular tests; 483,125 reported antibody tests)
- Positive molecular tests: 829,077 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
*DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count
*Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.
Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 56,836 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 15,640 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 8, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.