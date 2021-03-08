5 key points from Harry and Meghan’s explosive TV interview

Listen to the content of this post:

LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity, and deep-rooted dysfunction.

Tough questions on racism in the UK media from a 16-year-old black Britain who met Meghan Markle

Among the claims was an allegation that family members were concerned about the skin color of Harry and Meghan’s child.

Meghan revealed that she had had suicidal thoughts, while Harry said he felt trapped within the royal institution and disclosed the breakdown in his relationships with his father, Prince Charles, and brother Prince William.

CNN’s Richard Quest reacts to the bombshell interview Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey, in which they made several stunning claims about their life within the British Royal Family.

And the couple disclosed that they exchanged vows in private three days before their 2019 wedding.

The palace has not responded to the interview.