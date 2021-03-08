Irish Gifted Academy registration opens for 2020-21 school year

Listen to the content of this post:

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Registration is open for the 2021-22 school year at the Irish Gifted Academy.

IGA is a gifted program for K-8th grade students who love science, technology, humanities, and the arts. The all-day program is free and optional, and only requires that students be deemed high achieving or gifted.

Parents can submit Applications online through April 2nd. The application form is online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/17NGJ1ULOjlS1F23Cc-0zJryrDq5GCSp-/view?fbclid=IwAR15cTsuPsP8YWR2zbe-ZbfZlhmUW4DUKR8CEzRgYyQo2vWh4rKAaDf9Dcc.