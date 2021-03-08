Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd has paused jury selection while an appeal proceeds over the possible reinstatement of a third-degree murder charge.

Judge Peter Cahill said Monday that he does not have jurisdiction to rule on whether the third-degree murder charge should be reinstated against Derek Chauvin while the issue is being appealed.

The Judge in the Derek Chauvin murder trial recessing the court while an appeals process plays out over an additional charge. Nadia Romero reports.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Legal experts say reinstating the charge will improve the odds of getting a conviction.

Chauvin’s attorney says he’ll ask the state Supreme Court to review the appeals court decision that ordered Cahill to reconsider the charge.

