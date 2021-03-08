Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Deputies are looking for two men in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Amerie Searcy.

Deputies are asking the public to help them find 21-year-old Vernon Deshawn Grable and 20-year-old Zontravon Keontae Hernandez. Police say the two men hang around the South Macon and Bloomfield areas.

Witnesses told deputies that Searcy was walking in the parking lot of Majestic Garden Apartments just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3rd when someone started shooting. A single bullet hit and killed Searcy. Bibb County Coroner’s Office personnel pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

You can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information. Their number is (478)751 -7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.