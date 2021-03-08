Tech Byte: How to Safely Disinfect Your Devices

Listen to the content of this post:

We’ve been doing a lot more cleaning because of the pandemic, and it’s important to not forget to disinfect your phone too.

Let’s look at some ways you can safely do that. Nathan Roach with Best Buy says there’s no excuse to not be cleaning your devices.

“Everything that you touch, you then go back and you grab your phone, so phones are one of the dirtiest pieces of technology that we own,” Roach said.

It’s easy to forget how dirty your phone or other touchscreen devices can get.

There are different kinds of wipes and sprays you can get to sanitize your screen. There’s now even tech to clean your tech!

“There’s actually UV sanitizers – everything from small cases that will fit just your phone, to bigger sanitizers that can fit up to a laptop, multiple devices,” Roach said, “and those are great ways after you get done with a busy day. You’ve been around a lot of people, maybe you’ve been at work, you can come in and get your products sanitized, and have peace of mind, and know that they are truly germ-free.”

No extra cleaning needed. You just have to remember to use it.

Some UV sanitizers can even charge your phone at the same time.

“They have USB ports on them,” Roach said. “You have some with batteries. You have some that are plugged into the wall. But the awesome thing is, you can literally just plug your phone up while it’s in there, clean it. You’ll still be able to hear it if it’s ringing or anything like that. It really makes it just super convenient.”

As for cleaning wipes, Best Buy’s Nathan Roach says you want to make sure they’re alcohol-based.

“You want to stay away from an ammonia-based product,” he said. “There’s a lot of products like we sell here at Best Buy that are screen cleaners, that come with a cloth, and actual screen cleaner in there.”

Roach says a soft microfiber cloth will get the job done. You can use a little water on it, as well.

Just be careful around certain parts of the device.

“Anytime that you are using a liquid or a spray, or a wipe that has fluid on it, you want to make sure that you don’t get that liquid down into the microphone ports, the speaker ports, because those are open ways for it to get to the actual board in the phone, and you want to make sure that you keep it safe, and don’t ruin your phone,” Roach said.

Don’t forget about your desktop computers and laptops. Those can get just as dirty as your phone.

Roach recommends using canned air to clean out the dust and dirt inside the keyboard.

If you use a cleaning wipe, just go over the keys lightly.