Teachers, staff now eligible to receive vaccine

The Phase 1A plus group has expanded to include educators and staff.
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District is excited to begin having its teachers vaccinated.
The school district has been working with both the North Central Health District and Atrium Health Navicent to help keep the children safe.
Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District says they will block off time to have the teachers and staff vaccinated.
“With teachers specifically, we’ve gotten a shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” says Hokanson.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine eliminates the need for teachers and staff to receive a second dose, helping the process move faster.
Hokanson says if teachers don’t want the J&J vaccine, they must schedule appointments with the rest of the group.
Jamie Cassady — assistant superintendent of student affairs — said, “Hopefully it provides them a sense of safety [while] around the students. That’s what they want to do, they want to be in front of students.”
Also, school officials say the vaccine has many teachers eager to return to in-person learning.