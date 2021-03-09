Medical Segment: What you need to know about colon cancer

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.

Colon cancer is talked about a lot this month because March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

Dr. Saleh Eftaiha, a colorectal surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about this type of cancer.

Click on the video to hear what Dr. Eftaiha had to say.

 

 

