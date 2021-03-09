Medical Segment: What you need to know about colon cancer

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States.
Colon cancer is talked about a lot this month because March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
Dr. Saleh Eftaiha, a colorectal surgeon with Coliseum Surgical Specialists, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about this type of cancer.
