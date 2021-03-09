Daybreak Interview: Atlanta Motor Speedway to host two NASCAR race weekends this year

Amanda Corna
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The 2021 NASCAR season kicked off on Valentine’s Day with the great American race, the Daytona 500. This year, the sport is heading to the peach state twice.

Atlanta Motor Speedway will be hosting two NASCAR race weekends this year. The first one is right around the corner on March 20th and 21st.

Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more details about the upcoming race weekend.

Monday, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced that tickets for the NASCAR cup series race sold out. Tickets are still available for the Xfinity series and truck series races on Saturday. Tickets are also available for Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR race weekend in July. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit atlantamotorspeedway.com.

 

