Spring-like weather continues Wednesday

The sunshine stuck around for most of the day in Middle Georgia, but a few clouds moved in during the early evening.
These clouds will be gone by tomorrow morning, allowing for us to once again warm quickly into the 70’s.
This trend of warmer than normal high temps will be continuing through the rest of the week with highs by Friday warming into the 80’s.
Over the weekend we will be staying dry, but increasing our cloud cover.
By Sunday, temps will be just a bit cooler with highs warming into the upper 70’s.
By the start of next week, rain will finally move back into Middle Georgia along with a cold front.
High next week will fall back into the mid 70’s with lows in the 50’s.
It looks like spring weather will be here to stay, at least for the next 7 days.