Spring-like weather continues Wednesday

By
Cecilia Reeves
-
0
7
Listen to the content of this post:

The sunshine stuck around for most of the day in Middle Georgia, but a few clouds moved in during the early evening.

These clouds will be gone by tomorrow morning, allowing for us to once again warm quickly into the 70’s.

This trend of warmer than normal high temps will be continuing through the rest of the week with highs by Friday warming into the 80’s.

Over the weekend we will be staying dry, but increasing our cloud cover.

By Sunday, temps will be just a bit cooler with highs warming into the upper 70’s.

By the start of next week, rain will finally move back into Middle Georgia along with a cold front.

High next week will fall back into the mid 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

It looks like spring weather will be here to stay, at least for the next 7 days.

Cecilia Reeves
Cecilia Reeves joined the 41 First Alert Storm Team as Chief Meteorologist in August of 2016.  She grew up just north of Macon, in McDonough, GA but attended the University of Alabama and received an undergraduate degree in Telecommunications and Film with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.  Upon graduation in Tuscaloosa, she traveled up to road to Starkville, MS where she received a Masters of Science in Broadcast Meteorology.  In her career she has worked on the West Coast, in the Midwest, and now back home in the Southeast.  When she is not forecasting she enjoys training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, cheering on her teams (Alabama Crimson Tide, Atlanta Falcons, and the Kansas City Royals), and playing with her dogs: Dora and Winston.