|
Listen to the content of this post:
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — After years of planning, Baldwin County started the process of building its new aquatic center. The center will be funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.
County manager Carlos Tobar says prior to planning, they visited many aquatic centers to get ideas of what their center should look like.
County officials favored the aquatic center in Dublin, which will serve as its model.
“Well this first phase is just a splash pad with some slides, it’s intended for the younger crowd,” said Tobar.
The splash pad will be intended for children 13 and younger, attracting many families to the area.
The second phase will include amenities for adults and teens.
“I think this is something our children will love and they’ll have lifelong memories of coming to the aquatic center,” said Tobar.
They have officially started phase one by clearing the land.
The center will include a pool providing a fun environment for the children. The center will also be located near Walter B. Williams Recreation Park.