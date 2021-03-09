Bibb County OLOST passes in Georgia House

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County OLOST tax passed unanimously in the Georgia House of Representatives Monday night.
Representative Miriam Paris says it could help lower property taxes. It also funds pay increases with the Sheriff’s Office and continues the Warming Center.
She says a bulk of the money from the sales tax would come from people shopping and doing business from outside of the county.
Representative Paris says seeing a unified front from the Mayor and the commission made the difference in passing the bill this time around.
“It’s been a long road getting here, but this is the big thing the voters will make the decision as to whether or not they want to see things continue to improve in Bibb County, or see the commission struggle to make ends meet,” says Representative Paris.
When voters will decide on the OLOST
- Voters could decide on the penny sales tax as soon as April.