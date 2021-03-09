Bike Walk Macon to host Shamrock ‘n’ Ride Scavenger Hunt

|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) – Bike Walk Macon has partnered with local organizations and businesses to put on a scavenger hunt. The fundraiser supports their mission to create “a more bikeable and walkable Macon.”
Participants can earn points by visiting different areas around Macon. The person with the most points will have the chance to win a prize.
The registration fee costs $35. Children up to 7 years-old get in free.
So far, organizers say 60 people signed up. They expect around 100 participants.
Koryn Young says the engagement coordinator for Bike Walk Macon said, “nobody is allowed to travel by themselves but every team, every level has prizes.”
Scavenger hunt event information
- Starts and ends at Fall Line Brewing Co. on 567 Plum Street
- Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m.
- The event starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.
Each participant also receives a swag bag with a t-shirt and other items.
To sign up, you can do so by registering here.