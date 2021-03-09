UK palace silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor

Listen to the content of this post:

LONDON (AP) — Harry and Meghan’s allegations of ill-treatment by the royal household are so serious that observers say Buckingham Palace’s silence has only added to the furor surrounding their TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, says he doesn’t think members of the British royal family are racist at all

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle: “I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all. I don’t think the British are racist. The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody.”

While the palace often tries to stay above controversy by riding out the storm, royal biographer Angela Levin says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charges are so damaging to the royal family that it will have to respond.

Levin says there’s little doubt the queen will make her decision based on what’s best for the 1,000-year-old institution she has led since 1952.

But Alastair Campbell, a former adviser to the prime minister, says he would tell the palace to maintain their silence during what he called a “media frenzy.”

Prince Charles ducks question on Meghan and Harry interview

Follow 41NBC News on Facebook and Twitter. Please like and share our stories. Also, let us know the stories you want to hear.