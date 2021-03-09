Business Report: American Airlines offers perks for employees who get Covid vaccine

Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

March 9, 2021

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen says the Covid stimulus package should allow the U.S. economy to return to full employment in 2022.

There were nearly 10 million unemployed Americans in February, almost double the pre-pandemic level.

The IMF director said a key part of getting to full employment is vaccinations and getting schools reopened full time.

*****

Because of the coronavirus crisis, consumers are paying down debt and saving more than they have in decades.

Americans repaid almost $83 billion in credit card debt during 2020 — a record, according to WalletHub.

But there will likely be a surge in spending once people are vaccinated and Covid-related restrictions are lifted.

*****

Stocks ended mixed Monday, with the NASDAQ entering a correction.

The Dow rose 300 points led by Disney which will be able to partially reopen its California theme parks in April first.

*****

Frontier Airlines filed for an IPO, its second attempt to go public.

Last summer it withdrew its IPO plan as the industry struggled through the pandemic.

Airline shares have climbed sharply in recent weeks as Congress gets closer to the third round of federal aid and more vaccines are rolled out.

*****

Meanwhile, American Airlines is offering a couple of perks for employees who get a Covid-19 vaccine.

U.S.-based employees who get the vaccine will receive an extra vacation day in 2022 and $50 in recognition points.