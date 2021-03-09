UPDATE (Tuesday, March 9 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 3/9/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 830,114 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1843 9929.42 60 164
Atkinson 763 9159.66 18 115
Bacon 1018 8926.69 27 75
Baker 158 5070.6 8 32
Baldwin 3738 8413.61 106 304
Banks 1572 7867.08 33 180
Barrow 8145 9428.94 119 564
Bartow 10400 9388.74 185 738
Ben Hill 1471 8837.49 55 148
Berrien 1024 5312.31 29 69
Bibb 12929 8497.54 368 1674
Bleckley 788 6138.03 33 45
Brantley 879 4577.65 28 67
Brooks 916 5824.38 37 86
Bryan 2526 6454.25 32 170
Bulloch 5101 6419.02 52 206
Burke 1689 7559.75 32 144
Butts 2028 8055.93 69 113
Calhoun 449 7107.8 15 73
Camden 3092 5734 28 120
Candler 727 6708.5 34 60
Carroll 7063 5880 127 298
Catoosa 5205 7568.6 62 234
Charlton 1024 7727.72 19 58
Chatham 18838 6447.48 360 1512
Chattahoochee 2720 25304.68 9 23
Chattooga 2113 8531.86 60 160
Cherokee 20649 7744.82 265 1141
Clarke 12180 9385.19 117 472
Clay 180 6304.73 3 10
Clayton 21471 7043.41 379 1241
Clinch 716 10757.21 24 63
Cobb 56276 7118.25 873 2870
Coffee 4172 9692.86 124 632
Colquitt 3352 7384.4 70 233
Columbia 10622 6696.04 154 448
Cook 1144 6560.76 35 106
Coweta 8219 5407.2 159 296
Crawford 507 4146.22 15 63
Crisp 1324 5940.15 45 152
Dade 1133 7010.27 10 53
Dawson 2572 9518.52 35 227
Decatur 2069 7860.34 53 137
DeKalb 52633 6635.91 810 4199
Dodge 1074 5268.58 57 105
Dooly 750 5597.01 29 84
Dougherty 5315 5911.8 267 973
Douglas 11056 7278.19 159 776
Early 976 9619.55 41 69
Echols 353 8893.93 3 12
Effingham 3627 5664.89 59 228
Elbert 1497 7901.82 50 120
Emanuel 1700 7500.88 51 121
Evans 736 6886.87 15 72
Fannin 1997 7587.39 50 162
Fayette 6237 5306.1 134 231
Floyd 9490 9497.98 166 806
Forsyth 16444 6512.29 154 894
Franklin 2281 9777.53 37 146
Fulton 75675 6884.67 1092 4307
Gilmer 2388 7600.98 66 195
Glascock 139 4595.04 7 18
Glynn 6429 7471.5 145 423
Gordon 6181 10647.9 94 300
Grady 1483 6043.19 44 169
Greene 1450 7746.97 47 130
Gwinnett 81521 8394.32 930 5078
Habersham 4544 9921.4 139 461
Hall 24027 11643.87 387 2252
Hancock 810 9886.49 57 100
Haralson 1641 5341.45 33 68
Harris 2030 5848.12 50 144
Hart 1665 6377.6 35 112
Heard 599 4842.36 14 37
Henry 17473 7284.48 252 510
Houston 9504 6052 171 659
Irwin 669 7092.12 16 79
Jackson 8115 10863.45 124 463
Jasper 646 4549.62 18 58
Jeff Davis 1242 8199.1 36 97
Jefferson 1545 10089.47 55 145
Jenkins 703 8197.29 39 79
Johnson 771 7980.54 40 93
Jones 1534 5365.32 45 144
Lamar 1266 6543.65 39 103
Lanier 482 4656.55 9 26
Laurens 3624 7662.38 139 339
Lee 1562 5211.7 47 174
Liberty 2865 4628.13 53 207
Lincoln 492 6055.38 22 49
Long 664 3334.17 11 46
Lowndes 7385 6264.95 129 344
Lumpkin 2675 7913.73 55 268
Macon 585 4504.16 23 78
Madison 2638 8741.76 40 142
Marion 380 4582.18 15 33
McDuffie 1587 7348.24 38 145
McIntosh 601 4125.76 13 51
Meriwether 1440 6850.62 57 124
Miller 618 10721.72 6 32
Mitchell 1478 6701.12 71 226
Monroe 1787 6444.98 83 179
Montgomery 709 7686.47 19 40
Morgan 1136 5935.83 15 79
Murray 3904 9696.73 72 228
Muscogee 13051 6810.66 339 1034
Newton 6985 6216.96 188 588
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24854 0 427 1206
Oconee 2820 6756.59 57 121
Oglethorpe 1135 7447.51 26 70
Paulding 9987 5788.16 148 323
Peach 1765 6447.49 44 200
Pickens 2382 7104.09 56 189
Pierce 1191 6093.63 38 121
Pike 990 5249.2 21 66
Polk 3784 8702.45 73 356
Pulaski 592 5434.68 30 52
Putnam 1694 7740.46 50 150
Quitman 76 3312.99 1 10
Rabun 1444 8501.12 37 144
Randolph 458 6781.17 32 78
Richmond 18879 9334.95 364 1248
Rockdale 5571 5866.68 136 807
Schley 203 3848.34 4 20
Screven 790 5683.45 17 62
Seminole 715 8783.78 17 63
Spalding 3712 5371.15 134 395
Stephens 2882 10946.52 71 248
Stewart 767 12514.28 22 121
Sumter 1772 6027.42 89 256
Talbot 368 5975.97 17 39
Taliaferro 96 5882.35 2 9
Tattnall 1792 7052.06 39 109
Taylor 488 6132.19 20 70
Telfair 698 4461.77 43 65
Terrell 547 6460.38 41 108
Thomas 3456 7778.35 107 338
Tift 3369 8251.29 92 407
Toombs 2797 10365.79 87 165
Towns 1027 8534.15 39 123
Treutlen 621 9093.57 19 51
Troup 5618 7978.53 162 464
Turner 584 7231.3 30 85
Twiggs 498 6158.79 33 94
Union 1959 7732.39 63 197
Unknown 2664 0 11 47
Upson 1730 6583.7 101 168
Walker 6009 8632.38 73 257
Walton 7532 7861.06 212 454
Ware 2903 8096.95 132 336
Warren 362 6948.18 11 45
Washington 1599 7876.07 53 107
Wayne 2577 8597.45 69 252
Webster 98 3843.14 4 13
Wheeler 452 5715.01 21 35
White 2871 9040.24 63 277
Whitfield 14283 13645.48 214 701
Wilcox 457 5199.09 28 69
Wilkes 657 6560.81 17 67
Wilkinson 715 8016.59 26 115
Worth 1155 5734.29 57 168
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,874,911 (7,391,595 reported molecular tests; 483,316 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 830,114 (11.2% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 56,971 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 15,647 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

