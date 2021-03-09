|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Governor Brian Kemp continues to push for a better, more innovative rural Georgia.
Governor Kemp put aside nearly $70 million to assist Georgians during the Pandemic.
Kemp partnered with Tri-County EMC on a $30 million project to expand high-speed internet in rural areas, including several Middle Georgia counties.
The governor says the remaining $40 million will go into the state’s Rural Innovation Fund. He says they will use the money to invest in infrastructure and resources necessary for growth in smaller areas.
“It’s very exciting,” said Governor Kemp. “It’s just another tool that we are going to have to help all communities. It will be big things, little things. The goal is to create jobs in rural Georgia or to help other companies that are already there to expand and continue to invest.”
Kemp says he has a Rural Strike Team to identify businesses that can use the Rural Innovation Fund’s help.
The Rural Strike Team was created in 2019.
