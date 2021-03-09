Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

Listen to the content of this post:

LONDON (AP) — Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. But they came as no surprise to many Black Britons.

Ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive, and all too often denied by society at large.

Black British historian David Olusoga said, “this is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race.”

But he says that in the wake of Meghan and Harry’s interview, it has to try. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that allegations of racism “are taken very seriously.”

