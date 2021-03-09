MTA hosting free COVID-19 testing at Terminal Station Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Terminal Station in downtown Macon Wednesday.

The Macon Transit Authority says the testing site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged, and there’s limited availability for those who don’t make appointments.

You’re asked to bring your insurance card and ID with you.

Visit freecovidtesting.us or call 1-800-239-1990 to make an appointment.

