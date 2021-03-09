Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 1-5

|
Listen to the content of this post:
Restaurant Report Card: March 1-5
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 1 and Friday, March 5, 2021.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
Georgia Military College Food Service
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex
201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Fairfield Inn & Suites
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Bibb County:
Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Ladda Bistro
442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Wok N Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Back Porch Lounge (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)
1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Olivia’s Adult Day Care (Food Service)
1441 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
The Transformation Spot (Food Service)
3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Houston County:
Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Shells Seafood
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Shells Seafood – Base of Operation
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-201
Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commissary
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Jasper County:
Jasper County Jail Kitchen
1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Laurens County:
Miller’s Soul Food
115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Deano’s Italian
112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Halftime Wings
1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Monroe County:
Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Her Majesty Pop-Up Kitchen + Catering
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021
Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Monroe County Hospital
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021
Peach County:
Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021
Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Putnam County:
Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Taylor County:
Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Washington County:
Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021
Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
Wheeler County:
Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021
