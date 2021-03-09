Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 1-5

Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: March 1-5



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 1 and Friday, March 5, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Baldwin County:

Georgia Military College Food Service

201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

El Tequila

168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)

1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Comfort Suites (Food Service)

2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Georgia Military College Food Service – Annex

201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites

2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Bibb County:

Burger King

1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)

400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Ladda Bistro

442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Tommy’s

5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Wok N Roll

5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Gateway Cafe

300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Back Porch Lounge (Food Service)

2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)

1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)

382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from two days prior; see below)

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Parish on Cherry Street

580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Z Beans Coffee

350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 88

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Panera Bread

181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Bojangles

4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Subway

5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)

1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)

4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Olivia’s Adult Day Care (Food Service)

1441 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

The Transformation Spot (Food Service)

3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Nu-Way Weiners

148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse

3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)

1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)

Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Houston County:

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)

205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger

774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Arby’s

2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Smoothie King

770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Hardee’s

99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)

2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Mellow Mushroom

710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)

250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)

215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Little Debbies Bar & Grill

2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

China House of Perry

1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Fresh Pie Pizza

6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Wing Town

1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry

100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Zaxby’s

3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood – Mobile

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood – Base of Operation

117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Charlie’s Bar & Grill

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Jimmy John’s

3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Steak N Shake

2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Perdue Primary School (Food Service)

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Little Caesars

1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-201

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Stir King

2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Yami Crab

210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)

1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Dunkin Donuts

825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Hibachi Grill Express

209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Papa John’s Pizza

808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile

12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commissary

307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile

307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Jasper County:

Jasper County Jail Kitchen

1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Laurens County:

Miller’s Soul Food

115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Deano’s Italian

112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Halftime Wings

1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)

3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Monroe County:

Nita Catering

5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Her Majesty Pop-Up Kitchen + Catering

15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)

1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)

343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Walt’s Cafeteria

10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Hardee’s

260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Monroe County Hospital

88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Peach County:

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)

814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)

202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)

1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Subway

12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taco Bell

201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Putnam County:

Georgia Butts

1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)

119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taylor County:

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)

56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)

218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taylor County High School (Food Service)

24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Washington County:

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville

147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Pizza Hut

610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)

5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

