Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores March 1-5

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
44
Listen to the content of this post:

Restaurant Report Card: March 1-5

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, March 1 and Friday, March 5, 2021.

All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Georgia Military College Food Service
201 E GREENE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

El Tequila
168 GARRETT WAY MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

La Quinta Inn & Suites (Food Service)
1839 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

 

Comfort Suites (Food Service)
2621 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Georgia Military College Food Service  – Annex
201 E GREEN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Fairfield Inn & Suites
2631 A NORTH COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

 

Bibb County:

Burger King
1188 GRAY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

The Oaks at Peake Assisted Living (Food Service)
400 FOSTER RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Ladda Bistro
442 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Tommy’s
5580 THOMASTON RD STE 10 MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Wok N Roll
5540 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31220
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Gateway Cafe
300 MULBERRY ST STE 102 MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Back Porch Lounge (Food Service)
2400 RIVERSIDE DR STE A MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Masonic Home of Georgia (Food Service)
1417 NOTTINGHAM DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Alexis Adult Day Care Services (Food Service)
382 EMERY HW MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100 (improved score from two days prior; see below)
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Parish on Cherry Street
580 CHERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
265 TOM HILL SR BLVD A MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Z Beans Coffee
350 HOSPITAL DR BLDG H MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 88
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Panera Bread
181 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE C MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Bojangles
4290 PIO NONO AVE MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Subway
5602 THOMASTON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Medical Management Health and Rehab Center (Food Service)
1509 CEDAR AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
4717 CHAMBERS RD MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Olivia’s Adult Day Care (Food Service)
1441 JEFFERSONVILLE RD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

The Transformation Spot (Food Service)
3247 VINEVILLE AVE MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Nu-Way Weiners
148 EMERY HWY MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse
3072 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 102 MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Salvation Army of Central Georgia (Food Service)
1955 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Inspection Score: 74 (improved score two days later; see above)
Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

 

Houston County:

Parkwood Elementary School (Food Service)
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Westside Elementary School (Food Service)
205 N. PLEASANT HILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Starbucks Coffee – Kroger
774 HWY 96 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Arby’s
2061 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Smoothie King
770 GA HWY 96 STE 250 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Hardee’s
99 SANDY RUN RD BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Warner Robins Nutrition (Food Service)
2507 C MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

 

Mellow Mushroom
710 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Eagle Springs Elementary School (Food Service)
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Quail Run Elementary School (Food Service)
250 SMITHVILLE CHURCH RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Houston County WIN Academy (Food Service)
215 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Little Debbies Bar & Grill
2515 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

China House of Perry
1019 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Fresh Pie Pizza
6001 WATSON BLVD STE 200 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
100 N HOUSTON LAKE RD STE H CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
794 HWY 96 STE 108 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Wing Town
1807 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Longhorn Steakhouse of Perry
100 HAMPTON CT PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Zaxby’s
3101 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood – Mobile
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Shells Seafood – Base of Operation
117 RUSSELL PKWY STE I WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Charlie’s Bar & Grill
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Jimmy John’s
3123 WATSON BLVD STE 300 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Mrs. Betty’s Fried Chicken Restaurant
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Perdue Elementary School (Food Service)
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Steak N Shake
2999 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Perdue Primary School (Food Service)
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Little Caesars
1424 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-201

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Stir King
2929 WATSON BLVD STE 5 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Yami Crab
210 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

The Butcher Shop (Food Service)
1057 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Dunkin Donuts
825 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Hibachi Grill Express
209 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Papa John’s Pizza
808 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh – Mobile
12153 GA HWY.224 MARSHALLVILLE, GA 31057
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Commissary
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Sunset Slush of Middle Georgia – Mobile
307 BRAMPTON WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

 

Jasper County:

Jasper County Jail Kitchen
1551 HWY 212 W MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

 

Laurens County:

Miller’s Soul Food
115 S LAWRENCE ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Deano’s Italian
112 W JACKSON ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Halftime Wings
1514 TELFAIR ST DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Love’s Travel Stop (Food Service)
3009 HIGHWAY 257 DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

 

Monroe County:

Nita Catering
5500 HWY 83 NORTH FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Her Majesty Pop-Up Kitchen + Catering
15 E JOHNSTON ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Al Burrus Correctional Training Center (Food Service)
1000 INDIAN SPRINGS DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Days Inn (Food Service)
343 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

Walt’s Cafeteria
10986 HWY 87 JULIETTE, GA 31046
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 03-02-2021

Hardee’s
260 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

Monroe County Hospital
88 MLK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-01-2021

 

Peach County:

Fort Valley Middle School (Food Service)
814 PEGGY DR FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-05-2021

Byron Elementary School (Food Service)
202 NEW DUNBAR ROAD BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Hunt Elementary School (Food Service)
1750 HIGHWAY 341 FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Subway
12017 WATSON BLVD UNIT A BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taco Bell
201 N CAMELLIA BLVD FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

 

Putnam County:

Georgia Butts
1137 LAKE OCONEE PKWY NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

The Folksart on South Jefferson (Food Service)
119 S JEFFERSON AVE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

 

Taylor County:

Taylor County Primary School (Food Service)
56 MCDOWELL ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taylor County Elementary School (Food Service)
218 E MAIN ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Taylor County High School (Food Service)
24 OAK ST BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

 

Washington County:

Fox’s Pizza Den of Sandersville
147 E CHURCH ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Pizza Hut
610 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 03-04-2021

Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Senior Center (Food Service)
5 W STUBBS ST PO BOX 476 ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 03-03-2021

 

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleWeather warms up this week
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!