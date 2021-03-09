SUE the T-Rex hits the road

|
(WTHR/NBC News) The world’s largest T-Rex skeleton is hitting the road for Spring Break.
“SUE,” typically on display at Chicago’s Field Museum, is currently visiting the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
The massive Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton is also the world’s most complete, and have given researchers a much better picture of how the carnivorous dinosaurs lived.
SUE, named for Sue Hendrickson, who discovered the bones during a 1990 excavation in South Dakota.
Visitors will be able to view SUE alongside “Bucky,” a much younger and smaller T-Rex that normally makes his home at the Children’s Museum.
