Tech Report: Pentagon passes on contract with Microsoft worth $10B

Tech Report

March 9, 2021

Years of legal disputes could finally end with the Pentagon passing on a contract with Microsoft worth $10 billion and choosing an alternative cloud computing service.

The dispute started with Amazon alleging that former President Donald Trump cost the company the military contract through “unmistakable bias.”

The contract ultimately went to Microsoft Corp. For its joint enterprise defense infrastructure cloud – or Jedi system.

*****

McAfee is selling its enterprise business for $4 billion and will pivot its focus to consumer cybersecurity.

McAfee, which has been in cybersecurity since 1987, said this will allow the company to focus on its consumer business and accelerate its strategy focused on personal security.

*****

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are changing the face of commerce, computing, and other technologies on a daily basis.

Fetch AI is working on ways to connect people directly with businesses and services they need without a 3rd party aggregator website.

*****

Apple is expected to hold its next big event later this month, Apple leaker Jon Prosser said Monday.

The product announcement, which could include devices like the long-rumored smart tracker tag, the Airpods 3 or an iPad Pro update, will reportedly take place March 23.