Tech Report: Twitter founder offers to sell first tweet, highest bid $2.5M

Tech Report

March 8, 2021

Apple is no longer making the iMac Pro, once the most powerful computer the company offered.

For those looking to get their hands on the all-in-one-Mac, they can still do so for a limited time. The $4,999 standard model can still be purchased on Apple’s website, but only while supplies last. Once existing inventory runs out, the iMac Pro will no longer be available.

*****

Meanwhile, a new iPhone feature will alert you if you’re being stalked.

The new feature comes as Apple is planning to expand the find-my-app for use with third-party accessories.

A new feature, discovered in the iOS 14.5 beta, will warn Apple users when an unknown item traveling with them is being tracked through the find-my-app. The find-my-app is available through iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices.

*****

While the pandemic accelerated the adoption of mobile ticketing, organizations are going to great lengths, and expense, to secure the data that comes with it.

The worry is that tickets could be hacked or privacy violated.

It is easier to prevent counterfeit ticket fraud, however.

*****

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey is offering to sell the first tweet and the highest bid is $2.5 million.

The tweet will be sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT.

Each NFT is unique and acts as a collector’s item that can’t be duplicated, making them rare by design.

Crypto collectibles have exploded in popularity lately, with anyone from artists to rock bands minting their content.